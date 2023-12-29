Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.35. 88,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,253,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

