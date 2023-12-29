Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). 624,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,854,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

Chill Brands Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £23.44 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.63.

About Chill Brands Group

(Get Free Report)

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers tobacco alternative products, including CBD-infused oral chew pouches and herbal smokes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chill Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chill Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.