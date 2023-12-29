China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.30

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.02.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

