Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

