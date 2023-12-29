Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,462 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Ciena worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $93,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

