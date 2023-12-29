Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

