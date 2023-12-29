Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.91. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

