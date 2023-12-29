Citigroup Trims Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price to $125.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.62.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

