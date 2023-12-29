Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $386.56 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $387.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200 day moving average of $333.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.