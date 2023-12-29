Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,403.71.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,550.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,026.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,974.58 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

