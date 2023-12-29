Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,567.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,604.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,541.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

