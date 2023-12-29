Clarius Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

AZN stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

