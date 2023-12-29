Clarius Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

