Clarius Group LLC Has $885,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

