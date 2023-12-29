Clarius Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $757.85 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $536.77 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $299.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $679.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

