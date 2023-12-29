Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

