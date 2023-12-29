Clarius Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $217.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.43.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

