Clarius Group LLC Sells 490 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $205,999,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.
KLA Stock Down 0.9 %
KLAC stock opened at $586.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.