Clarius Group LLC Sells 752 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,236,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 57,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $240.75 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $241.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

