ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 471.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

