Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
