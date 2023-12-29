CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.47. 315,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,417. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

