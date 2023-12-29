Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 657.5% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARDLF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. Coast Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

Get Coast Entertainment alerts:

About Coast Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ardent Leisure Group Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.