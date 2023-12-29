Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

