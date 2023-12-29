Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang Sells 3,550 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $75.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

