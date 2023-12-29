Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Coloured Ties Capital Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APEOF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Coloured Ties Capital has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

