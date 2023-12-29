Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN) Trading Down 0.1%

Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
Columbia India Small Cap ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.
About Columbia India Small Cap ETF
EGShares India Small Cap exchange-traded fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of the Indxx India Small Cap Index. The index is a free-float market capitalization weighted stock market index consists of a representative sample of Indian companies that Indxx LLC determines to be the representative of small market cap companies in India.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia India Small Cap ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.