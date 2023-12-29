Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,680,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

