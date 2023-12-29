Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 165,153 shares.The stock last traded at $12.76 and had previously closed at $12.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCU

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,102,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,295,000 after buying an additional 193,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 589.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.