Comparing Electrovaya (ELVA) & The Competition

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Electrovaya to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electrovaya and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electrovaya Competitors 131 547 1138 57 2.60

Electrovaya presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 403.14%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -10.68% -196.25% -16.33% Electrovaya Competitors -565.68% -29.92% -15.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Electrovaya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $19.82 million -$6.55 million -160.00 Electrovaya Competitors $651.18 million $59.30 million -4.09

Electrovaya’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya. Electrovaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Electrovaya peers beat Electrovaya on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

