Comparing First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Isabella Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $452.11 million 1.24 $110.51 million ($3.26) -3.04 Isabella Bank $79.46 million 2.03 $22.24 million $2.72 7.91

Dividends

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Foundation pays out -1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation -30.93% 3.38% 0.26% Isabella Bank 22.97% 10.99% 1.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Foundation and Isabella Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 2 1 0 2.33 Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.85%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Summary

First Foundation beats Isabella Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices in California, Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.