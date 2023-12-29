Comparing OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 7.24% 15.53% 7.05% Shoals Technologies Group 30.01% 19.03% 11.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OSI Systems and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 1 2 12 0 2.73

Volatility & Risk

OSI Systems presently has a consensus price target of $162.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 71.40%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than OSI Systems.

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.28 billion 1.73 $91.78 million $5.44 23.98 Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 8.23 $127.61 million $0.85 18.62

Shoals Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OSI Systems. Shoals Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats OSI Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC Flexible Circuits names; LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications; and flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

