Comparing SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A Utah Medical Products $51.47 million 6.06 $16.47 million $4.64 18.52

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93% Utah Medical Products 32.85% 14.15% 13.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SeaStar Medical and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaStar Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,063.06%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats SeaStar Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO, an umbilical vessel catheters, including DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; PICC-NATE, a percutaneous intraepithelial central venous catheter; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY, an urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN, a tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

