comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Update

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the November 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

comScore Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,595. comScore has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). comScore had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore will post -12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 7.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 118,127 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 30.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in comScore by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

