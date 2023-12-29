Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $628.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

