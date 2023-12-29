Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,693 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

