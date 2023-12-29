Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 445 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

