Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,960 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

View Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.