Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,351 shares of company stock worth $10,801,735. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $194.01 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

