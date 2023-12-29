Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $224.08 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.26 and a 1 year high of $224.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

