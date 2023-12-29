Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 60,457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after buying an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,778,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the period.

JMST opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

