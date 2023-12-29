ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $140.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

