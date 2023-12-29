Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 425 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.56. 74,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $168.42 and a one year high of $224.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average is $208.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.