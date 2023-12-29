Country Club Bank GFN Acquires New Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

CCI stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,803. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.14.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

