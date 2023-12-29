Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.77. 157,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,640. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

