Country Club Bank GFN Buys 36,948 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,948 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $47.78. 563,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.