Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $530.16. 207,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.52 and a 200-day moving average of $510.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

