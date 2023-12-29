Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

