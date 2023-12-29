Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,576. The company has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

