Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.92. 1,429,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,631. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

